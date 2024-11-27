Arkansas heads to No. 23 Missouri for matchup of SEC teams trying to improve bowl destinations

Arkansas (6-5, 3-4 SEC) at No. 23 Missouri (8-3, 4-3, No. 21 CFP), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (SEC)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Missouri by 3 1/2.

Series record: Missouri leads 11-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Arkansas and Missouri know they are headed to bowl games, they just don't know which one, given the number of teams from the SEC that are already eligible. But it's safe to say the destination will improve for whomever wins the latest edition of their border rivalry. Arkansas has mostly been linked to the Birmingham and Liberty bowls while Missouri has been linked to the Las Vegas and Gator bowls.

KEY MATCHUP

Missouri QB Brady Cook against the Arkansas defense. Cook will be playing the final home game of his career, and the St. Louis-area native would love nothing better than to go out with a win. He's been banged up for much of the season but is starting to get healthy, and is coming off a nice performance against Mississippi State in which he threw for 268 yards and a touchdown without an interception.

Arkansas running back Rashod Dubinion (7) runs the ball against Louisiana Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. Credit: AP/Michael Woods

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arkansas: QB Taylen Green has accounted for more than 3,000 yards total offense this season, and his dual-threat ability was on full display in last week's win over Louisiana Tech to get the Hogs bowl eligible. He threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns while running for 61 yards and two more scores.

Missouri: WR Luther Burden III is also likely playing his final home game — and perhaps his final game with the Tigers should he opt out of their bowl game. The junior wide receiver is expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL draft should he declare early. Burden also has dealt with injuries this season but has caught 60 passes for 655 yards and nine scores.

FACTS & FIGURES

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) droops back to pass against Louisiana Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. Credit: AP/Michael Woods

Missouri has won seven of the last eight in the series, including a 48-14 rout in Fayetteville last season. The Razorbacks have never won in six tries in Columbia, though they did beat Missouri 7-6 on Sept. 23, 1944, in St. Louis. ... Arkansas is bowl-bound for the fourth time in five seasons under Sam Pittman. ... WR Andrew Armstrong has 1,012 yards receiving, just the fifth 1,000-yard season in Razorbacks history. He has caught a pass in 38 consecutive games. ... Green has run for multiple touchdowns three times this season, the most by an Arkansas quarterback since at least 1978. ... Missouri is going to a bowl game for the seventh straight season in which it is eligible. It has won at least eight games in back-to-back seasons for the sixth time in program history and first since the 2013-14 seasons. ... Cook has won 24 games as the Missouri quarterback, tied with Phil Bradley and Brad Smith for second in school history. ... Cook has 8,558 yards passing and needs 241 to pass Smith for No. 3 on the school's career list.