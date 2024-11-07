No. 17 Iowa State takes on Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium trying to bounce back from Texas Tech loss

No. 17 Iowa State (7-1, 4-1 Big 12, No. 17 CFP) at Kansas (2-6, 1-4) in Kansas City, Missouri, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Iowa State by 3.

Series record: Kansas leads 52-45-6.

What’s at stake?

Iowa State is coming off an upset loss to Texas Tech, its first of the season, and is now tied with Colorado for second in the Big 12 behind unbeaten BYU. The Cyclones need to beat Kansas to keep pace in the standings and keep alive their hopes of playing for a conference championship. Kansas needs to win out to become bowl-eligible.

Key matchup

Iowa State's run game against the Kansas run defense. A big part of the Cyclones’ game plan is to maintain possession, and they’ll lean on their running backs if they can. They spread the work among Carson Hansen, Abu Sama III and Jaylon Jackson while averaging 179 yards per game. Teams committed to running the ball have had success against the Jayhawks, who surrendered 226 rushing yards to Kansas State and 309 to Arizona State.

Players to watch

Iowa State: WR Jayden Higgins is one of Rocco Becht’s go-to receivers, especially if the Cyclones have to play from behind. He caught 10 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown in last week’s loss to Texas Tech, but Becht struggled to connect with him when it mattered most in the second half.

Kansas: Jalon Daniels looked as if he had overcome his early season turnover problems, but they surfaced again in a loss to Kansas State two weeks ago. He threw an interception, then lost a critical fumble, which helped the Wildcats rally for the 29-27 victory.

Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell, center left, greets his players prior to kickoff against Texas Tech in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. Credit: AP/Bryon Houlgrave

Facts & figures

Kansas has won the past two games in the series, but Iowa State had won the seven prior. ... The game is taking place at Arrowhead Stadium while Kansas rebuilds its on-campus stadium. ... The Cyclones have intercepted a pass in all eight games this season, the first time doing so in eight straight since 2009. ... Becht has thrown for a touchdown in 12 straight games, tied with Brock Purdy (2019) for the program’s longest streak. ... Kansas RB Devin Neal needs seven yards rushing to break June Henley's career record of 3,841 set from 1993-96. Neal needs one TD run to break Henley's record of 41. ... Jayhawks CB Cobee Bryant's 13 career interceptions are tied with Nohl Williams of Cal for the most among active FBS players.