SportsCollegeCollege Football

Gabalis, Britten lead Tarleton State to 38-21 victory over West Georgia

By The Associated Press

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Victor Gabalis threw two touchdown passes, Kayvon Britten had two short touchdown runs, and Tarleton State defeated West Georgia 38-21 on Saturday in a matchup of first versus last in the United Athletic Conference.

Bam Smith opened the scoring for the Texans (8-2, 5-1) with a 20-yard scoop-and-score on the third play of the game.

After West Georgia (3-7, 0-7) tied it on Dylan Gary's 16-yard touchdown reception from Quincy Casey late in the first quarter, Britten put Tarleton State up 21-7 with his TD runs of 4 yards and 1 yard.

The Wolves stayed closed with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Davin Wydner to T.J. Lockley.

Gabalis threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Darius Cooper to make it 28-14 in the third, but the Texans still led only 31-21 before Gabalis connected with Cody Jackson from 17 yards out to make it 38-21 midway through the fourth.

Gabalis completed 20 of 28 passes for 242 yards. Cooper caught five for 117 yards.

Wydner was 17-for-32 passing for 174 yards with the two TDs and two interceptions. Casey was 3-for-6 for 37 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

__ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME