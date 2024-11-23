SportsCollegeCollege Football

Robert Henry runs for 178 yards in leading UTSA over Temple 51-27

By The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO — Robert Henry ran for 178 yards on 16 carries and he scored two touchdowns as UTSA unloaded on Temple late for a 51-27 victory on Friday night in a game of big plays.

UTSA (6-5, 4-3 American Athletic Conference), which became bowl eligible, has won nine straight home contests and 17 of 18.

Henry scored on a 40-yard touchdown run on the Roadrunners' first possession. UTSA pushed the lead to 14-3 early in the second quarter when quarterback Owen McCown ran 75 yards to the end zone. It was 21-10 after Chris Carpenter returned a kickoff 97 yards.

McCown threw for 220 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also had 75 yards rushing on six carries and a touchdown.

Evan Simon threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions for Temple (3-8, 2-5). His 61-yard touchdown pass to Dante Wright reduced Temple's deficit to 31-24. Wright caught five passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

The Roadrunners won the only previous meeting with the Owls, 49-34, last season in what was their inaugural AAC game.

UTSA played all four FBS teams with the nickname Owls (Florida Atlantic, Kennesaw State, Rice and Temple) this season — only losing to Rice.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME