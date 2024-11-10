Ellis, Carter lead Tennessee State to a 45-20 win over Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. — Draylen Ellis threw three touchdown passes, Tevin Carter ran for two scores and Tennessee State rolled to a 45-20 win over Western Illinois on Saturday.

Ellis was 11-of-18 passing for 182 yards with an interception. Carter had 57 yards on eight carries. The Tigers (7-3, 4-2 Big South-Ohio Valley) have their most wins since 2016.

CJ Evans capped a game-opening drive with a 15-yard scamper around left end. Late in the first quarter, Ellis found Gerard Bulluck wide open in the back of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown.

The Leathernecks got on the board with a field goal, but Bryant Williams made a diving catch in the end zone of Ellis' 38-yard bomb before Carter went off tackle for a short touchdown and a 28-3 lead.

Nathan Lamb threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Camern Smith for Western Illinois and then Antonio Chadha kicked his second field goal to cut the deficit to 28-13 at the half.

In the middle of the third quarter, Ellis and Karate Brenson teamed up for a 24-yard touchdown.

Lamb got a rushing touchdown, but Tennessee State added a field goal and Carter's 39-yard run to wrap it up.

Lamb was 24 of 45 for 266 yards for Western Illinois (3-7, 2-4).