No. 25 Tennessee Vols have some business to finish as they host skidding Vanderbilt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers have some business to finish in their regular-season finale against Vanderbilt.

First, they want to avoid losing three straight for the first time under coach Josh Heupel. Second, they can extend their winning streak to five straight in this in-state rivalry after losing three consecutive games to Vanderbilt.

“This is a big game for (Vanderbilt) and a big game for us,” Heupel said. “We need to go finish it."

The Volunteers (7-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) also need to score more than the 17 points combined the managed in losses to Missouri and top-ranked Georgia. It’s their lowest production in back-to-back games since 2017 when Georgia and South Carolina limited Tennessee to nine.

Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7) is coming off an open date, so the Commodores should be a bit healthier as they try to snap a nine-game skid in their season finale. This is their last chance to avoid going winless in SEC play in a game that matters to Clark Lea, a Nashville native coaching his alma mater.

“We just haven’t experienced that breakthrough moment this year, but we’re going to see if we can’t do that in Knoxville,” Lea said.

NICO TIME?

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches his players warm up before an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. Credit: AP/Wade Payne

Tennessee coaches have monitored closely the playing time of freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava. If he plays against Vandy, it will be the fourth game this season, keeping him eligible for this to count as a redshirt year. If starter Joe Milton III opts not to play in the bowl game, Iamaleava would be the starter. Bowl games don’t count against that eligibility.

TAKE A GUESS

Lea wouldn't say who will start at quarterback for Vanderbilt, whose last game was a 47-6 loss at South Carolina. A depth chart handed out Tuesday listed Ken Seals or sophomore Walter Taylor, and Lea said they haven't been happy at the production from that position.

Seals has taken better care of the ball than AJ Swann, who began the season as Vandy's starting quarterback. Seals is averaging 124.7 yards passing per game with 10 TD passes and only four interceptions. Taylor has attempted only 15 passes. Swann has been dealing with an injured elbow.

Vanderbilt cornerback Tyson Russell (8) celebrates an interception with linebackers Ethan Barr (32) and Bryan Longwell (54) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Credit: AP/Artie Walker Jr.

HURTING LINEMEN

Tennessee starting offensive tackles John Campbell, Jr., and Gerald Mincey were both banged up against Georgia, but are expected to be ready for Vandy. That’s not the case for right guard Javontez Spraggins. Heupel said Spraggins will miss this game and the bowl with a lower-body injury.

“He’s a guy that pours into his teammates,” Heupel said. “(He) has great energy … and plays really hard.”

POWER T

Tennessee has the nation's 11th-best rushing offense. Led by Jaylen Wright, the Vols are averaging 205.7 yards per game, and Wright needs 62 yards to reach 1,000 yards. That would make him the Vols' first 1,000-yard rusher since Jalen Hurd in 2015.

Wright is averaging 7.44 yards per carry, second at the FBS level trailing only LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Making that more impressive is Wright shares time with Jabari Small and Dylan Sampson. Vanderbilt ranks 108th nationally giving up 176 yards rushing per game.

“When we got here, he was a fast kid that just tried to run around everybody," Heupel said. "Now, he has great patience, great vision and still has home-run speed.”

HATING TENNESSEE

Vanderbilt linebacker Langston Patterson is a Nashville native who grew up hating Tennessee. Not because he preferred the Commodores over the Volunteers. No, his dislike is a family tradition.

“My dad actually played football at Alabama, so we’ve always kind of not liked the Vols around our house," Patterson said.

___

