Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan declares for NFL draft following 3 stellar seasons

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona star receiver Tetairoa McMillan has declared for the NFL draft following three stellar seasons.

McMillan announced his decision Thursday on Instagram.

“Now, it’s time to take the next step. ... I’m officially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft,” McMillan posted. “This is only the beginning.”

McMillan was one of the highest-rated recruits in Arizona history when he arrived in Tucson in 2022 and immediately started putting up big numbers. The 6-foot-5 junior from Southern California — by way of Hawaii — led all freshmen nationally with 39 catches for 702 yards and eight touchdowns.

McMillan had another strong season in 2023 and was named an Associated Press preseason All-American this year. He continued to produce even as the Wildcats struggled, finishing top five nationally with 84 catches and 1,319 yards receiving to earn first-team AP all-Big 12 honors.

McMillian is Arizona's all-time leader in receiving yards, finishing with 3,423 in three seasons, and is projected to be a first-round NFL draft pick.