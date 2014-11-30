Tevin Coleman first Indiana Hoosier to reach 2,000 rushing yards

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana's Tevin Coleman has become the first player in school history to run for 2,000 yards in one season.

He's the 18th player to achieve the feat in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Coleman came into Saturday's game against the Hoosiers' biggest rival, Purdue, with 1,906 yards rushing. It looked like getting there would be no problem when Coleman opened the game with a 24-yard run.

But he injured his right ankle late in the first quarter. After having the ankle retaped Coleman returned later and finally hit the milestone with an 8-yard run with 10:13 left in the game.