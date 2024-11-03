Barbie, Strong combine for more than 200 yards rushing to lead McNeese over Texas A&M Commerce 31-3

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Joshon Barbie and Bryce Strong each ran for more than 100 yards and a score to lead McNeese to a 31-3 victory over Texas A&M Commerce on Saturday night.

Barbie had 20 carries for 124 yards that included a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Strong finished with 121 yards rushing on 10 carries, and his 78-yard scoring run stretched the Cowboys' lead to 14-3 late in the first quarter.

Kamden Sixkiller threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Harris just before halftime to make it 24-3 at the break. Devin Lippold's 17-yard touchdown run ended the scoring with 1:55 remaining in the third quarter.

McNeese (5-5, 2-3 Southland Conference) finished with 367 yards rushing on 56 carries.

Ron Peace was 10-of-23 passing for 138 yards and threw two interceptions for Texas A&M Commerce (1-8, 1-3). Luke Jackson kicked a 28-yard field goal in the first half for the Lions.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here