SportsCollegeCollege Football

Barbie, Strong combine for more than 200 yards rushing to lead McNeese over Texas A&M Commerce 31-3

By The Associated Press

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Joshon Barbie and Bryce Strong each ran for more than 100 yards and a score to lead McNeese to a 31-3 victory over Texas A&M Commerce on Saturday night.

Barbie had 20 carries for 124 yards that included a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Strong finished with 121 yards rushing on 10 carries, and his 78-yard scoring run stretched the Cowboys' lead to 14-3 late in the first quarter.

Kamden Sixkiller threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Harris just before halftime to make it 24-3 at the break. Devin Lippold's 17-yard touchdown run ended the scoring with 1:55 remaining in the third quarter.

McNeese (5-5, 2-3 Southland Conference) finished with 367 yards rushing on 56 carries.

Ron Peace was 10-of-23 passing for 138 yards and threw two interceptions for Texas A&M Commerce (1-8, 1-3). Luke Jackson kicked a 28-yard field goal in the first half for the Lions.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME