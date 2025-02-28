Texas raising football ticket prices ahead of rising costs in paying players and more scholarships

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas will be raising football season ticket prices by $13 per game next season as the program, already one of the richest in the nation, tries to meet rising costs.

Athletic director Chris Del Conte announced the price increase this week in his annual campus town hall, where he detailed the program's expected finances upon final approval of a landmark $2.8 billion lawsuit settlement that lays the foundation for players to receive money directly from their schools.

Texas will have nearly $30 million in new costs and about 200 new scholarships across all sports, Del Conte said. The ticket price increase will help cover some of that.

The increased scholarships will cost about $9.2 million and the school plans to pay $20.5 million annually to its athletes.

“We plan to get to the full limit,” Del Conte said. “We’re doing that because we want to maintain Texas as the best athletic department in the country.”

Texas was the only program to qualify for the College Football Playoff each of the last two seasons. The Longhorns lost in the semifinals both years.

Texas reported $332 million in operating revenue and $325 million operating expenses in the 2024 fiscal year, the first time a top-division public school had topped the $300 million mark in both categories, according to USA Today.