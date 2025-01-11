Texas leading receiver Matthew Golden goes to locker room with apparent left foot issue

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas leading receiver Matthew Golden went to the locker room because of an apparent foot issue early in the second quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State on Friday night.

Golden had an impressive one-handed catch to convert a third down on the opening drive of the game for the Longhorns.

The Texas radio network reported in the first quarter that Golden was getting a foot looked at in the medical tent. Golden returned to the field at the start of the second quarter, when he was called for a facemask penalty when blocking on a short pass play.

Moments later, after Texas punted, Golden was seen walking down the tunnel toward the locker room.

The 24-yard catch on that opening drive was his only reception. He entered with 56 catches for 936 yards and nine touchdowns this season.