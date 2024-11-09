SportsCollegeCollege Football

Vaughn accounts for 3 TDs and Alcorn State defeats Texas Southern 42-21

By The Associated Press

LORMAN, Miss. — Xzavier Vaughn ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to lead Alcorn State to a 42-21 win over Texas Southern on Saturday.

Vaughn rushed for 130 yards on 13 carries and passed for 171, completing 13 of 18. Vaughn threw a 60-yard touchdown to Tyran Warren for Alcorn's first points and then ran 4 yards to make it 14-7.

Tied at 14-all at the half, Jacoria Sewell rushed for a 5-yard score and Vaughn raced 39 yards for a 28-14 third-quarter lead.

Sewell, Anthony Williams and Omarion Blakes all rushed for touchdowns for the Braves (5-5, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Jace Wilson had passing and rushing touchdowns for the Tigers (3-6, 2-4). Jayde Williams returned a fumble 42 yards for Texas Southern's first score.

