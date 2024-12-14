Texas Tech QB Behren Morton will miss Liberty Bowl after elective shoulder surgery

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech junior quarterback Behren Morton will miss the Liberty Bowl after undergoing elective shoulder surgery, the school said Saturday.

Morton had surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles for a joint sprain in his right shoulder that he has played with for most of two seasons. He initially suffered the sprain in the fourth game of the 2023 season, and didn't miss a regular-season game this year after ending his spring practice early.

“After hearing from several leading NFL medical experts, my family and I felt it was best to get this procedure done now so that I can fully rehab this spring and be ready for the start of summer workouts,” Morton said. “As I’ve said all year, this injury did not impact me at all this past season. I elected to undergo this surgery now for my long-term success."

The Red Raiders (8-4) play Arkansas (6-6) from the SEC in a matchup of former Southwest Conference foes in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 27.

Morton is third in the Big 12 and 10th nationally with 3,335 yards passing (277.9 ypg) and is second in the league with 27 touchdown passes. The Red Raiders are the Big 12 leader with 38.6 points and 459.8 total yards per game.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache, a leading orthopedic surgeon specializing in shoulder injuries who has significant experience with NFL and MLB players, did the surgery.

“I know he wants to be with his teammates against Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl, but this decision is best for his long-term future as a quarterback as well as following his playing career," Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said of Morton.

Touted true freshman Will Hammond is set to make his first career start in Morton's place in the Liberty Bowl.