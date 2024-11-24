Morton, Brooks lead Texas Tech to a 56-48 win, keep Oklahoma State winless in Big 12 play

STILLWATER, Okla. — Behren Morton and Tahj Brooks each accounted for four touchdowns while Jacob Rodriguez made two big defensive plays to secure Texas Tech’s 56-48 victory against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The Red Raiders (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) bounced back from their previous loss to Colorado, while the Cowboys (3-8, 0-8) extended their losing streak to eight games, remaining the Big 12’s lone team without a conference win.

Brooks ran for a 1-yard touchdown with 6:12 left, giving Texas Tech a lead it never surrendered. He capitalized on Drae McCray’s 45-yard kick return, which allowed the Red Raiders to open the drive on their 47-yard line.

Rodriguez then spoiled OSU’s chance to tie the game, recovering a fumble in the end zone as Texas Tech extended its lead to 56-42.

Rodriguez sealed the win when he intercepted a pass from OSU freshman quarterback Maealiuaki Smith, who made his first career start in place of benched passer Alan Bowman.

Morton completed 35 of 50 pass attempts for 366 yards and four touchdowns, while Brooks had 28 carries for 133 yards and three touchdowns. Brooks also caught nine passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Ollie Gordon II led OSU with 15 carries for a season-high 156 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 30 yards and threw one pass to Rashod Owens for 27. Smith had a solid first career start, completing 26 of 36 pass attempts for 326 yards and only one interception on the final drive. Both teams cranked up their offensive power, and OSU’s porous defense again struggled to contain big plays.

The Takeaway

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders showcased their high-powered offense to get their season back on track. For the third straight season under coach Joey McGuire, Texas Tech has at least five conference wins.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys’ miserable season continued to slide downhill. OSU failed to win on Senior Day, and its hopes of a conference win are dwindling. The Cowboys need to defeat Colorado in Boulder to avoid finishing the season as the only Big 12 team without a conference win.

Up Next

Texas Tech hosts West Virginia on Saturday.

Oklahoma State plays at Colorado on Friday.

