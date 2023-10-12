Third different league for BYU and TCU together when they meet for only the 12th time

BYU (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) at TCU (3-3, 1-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: TCU by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: TCU leads 6-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Big 12 newcomer BYU and TCU will meet for the first time since 2011. It will be the third different conference in which they have played games against each other. The Cougars and Horned Frogs previously overlapped in the Western Athletic Conference (1996-98) and were also together in the Mountain West (2005-10). They have split their eight conference games against each other. The Cougars are coming off an open date.

KEY MATCHUP

TCU running back Emani Bailey against BYU defense that could be without leading tackler linebacker Ben Bywater because of a shoulder injury. Bailey is second in the Big 12 averaging 115 yards rushing per game. He has four 100-yard games. BYU is allowing 152 yards rushing per game, and 4.38 yards per carry.

BYU defensive end Tyler Batty, rear, sacks Cincinnati quarterback Emory Jones (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Provo, Utah. Credit: AP/Rick Bowmer

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BYU: Junior cornerback Jakob Robinson ranks seventh nationally with three interceptions He had two picks in the season opener vs. Sam Houston and a 42-yard pick-6 in the Cougars' last game against Cincinnati.

TCU: Redshirt freshman quarterback Josh Hoover will make his first career start. Hoover takes over after starter Chandler Morris sustained a sprained MCL in his left knee in last week's loss at Iowa State. Hoover completed 11 of 19 passes for 119 yards with a touchdown and an interception after Morris got hurt in the third quarter.

FACTS & FIGURES

TCU has lost consecutive Big 12 games after winning its first 10 regular-season conference games under coach Sonny Dykes. ... Thirteen different players have caught at least one pass for BYU in a game this season, with nine having multiple receptions. Seven different players have a receiving touchdown. ... BYU and TCU are nearly identical in scoring this season — both on offense and defense. TCU averages 31.3 points per game, while BYU averages 31.0 a game. The Frogs give up 22.0 points a game, and the Cougars 22.4. ... The Cougars are 16 of 17 on scoring opportunities inside the red zone. That includes 13 touchdowns, a 76.47 TD rate that is 17th nationally.