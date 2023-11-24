Boone rushed for 186 yards, 2 TDs as No. 23 Toledo beats Central Michigan 32-17

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Peny Boone rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 23 Toledo beat Central Michigan 32-17 on Friday.

The Rockets (11-1, 8-0 Mid-American Conference) have won 11 in a row since their 30-28 loss at Illinois in their season opener on Sept. 2. It's the longest win streak for the program since 1971.

Next up for Toledo is Miami (Ohio) in the MAC championship on Dec. 2 at Ford Field in Detroit. Another win and the Rockets could be in line for a New Year's Day bowl game, possibly as the highest-ranked team from a Group of Five conference.

Jase Bauer passed for 182 yards and a touchdown for Central Michigan (5-7, 3-5).

Toledo scored 10 points in the final 1:26 of the first half, shaking off a lackluster start.

Jaden Dottin made a one-handed catch as he was falling out of bounds for a 23-yard TD with 1:26 remaining. After holding CMU to a three-and-out, Toledo made it 10-0 on Luke Pawlak's 38-yard field goal in the final seconds of the half.

The Rockets used the MAC’s No. 1 offense — and a little help from their defense — in asserting control with long scoring drives on their first two possessions of the second half.

Central Michigan quarterback Jase Bauer (8) looks to pass against Toledo during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Mount Pleasant, Mich. Credit: AP/Al Goldis

Boone set up a short touchdown with a 64-yard run, and then Jacquez Stuart scored from 11 yards out to make it 24-3 early in the fourth quarter.

The Rockets finished with 358 total yards, including 261 on the ground. That ground-game domination led to a six-plus minute advantage in time of possession for Toledo.

___

