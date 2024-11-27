No. 17 Iowa State tries to keep focus on Kansas State, not the many Big 12 title game scenarios

No. 17 Iowa State goes into its home game against Kansas State on Saturday night as one of the Big 12 teams with the highest probability of making it to the conference championship game next week.

That calculation comes from conference officials putting pencil to paper to figure out all the scenarios that could unfold on the final weekend of the regular season.

Cyclones coach Matt Campbell said his team just needs to worry about itself and not the myriad of possibilities that could determine the matchup for next week's Big 12 title game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“To me,” he said, "all that other stuff is wasted time, effort and energy.”

If the Cyclones (9-2, 6-2, No. 18 CFP) beat the Wildcats (8-3, 5-3, No. 24 CFP), they probably would be in. Arizona State would be the likely opponent if the Sun Devils win at Arizona.

So much would have to align for the Wildcats to advance — starting with beating Iowa State — that coach Chris Klieman said he didn't plan to address the possibilities with his players. He said he wouldn't have to anyway.

“The kids know,” he said.

Going for 10

The Cyclones are trying to become the first team in the program's 133-year history to win 10 regular-season games. Wildcats' tight end Will Swanson said he wasn't aware of the 10-win milestone until a reporter told him. He indicated he and his teammates would like to keep the Cyclones from achieving it.

“I'll probably have to mention that,” he said, laughing.

Up and running

K-State quarterback Avery Johnson appears to be back to his old self. The staff tried to reduce his rushing attempts after he was injured Oct. 12 at Colorado. There were no limitations on him in last week's 41-15 win over Cincinnati. He ran 10 times for 70 yards, including a 33-yard burst and a 21-yard touchdown.

“People saw when he's healthy, we're really good on offense,” Klieman said.

Cold, but no snow

Temperatures are expected to be in the teens in Ames, but no snow is in the forecast. Heavy snow fell during last year's game in Manhattan, Kansas. Abu Sama III ran for 276 yards and three touchdowns and the Cyclones’ defense made a fourth-down stop in the final minute to preserve a 42-35 victory.

“I just remember the snow and Abu running wild,” ISU receiver Jayden Higgins said. “There definitely was a lot of snow on the field.”

K-State's Swanson said the game reminded him of a backyard football game but that it “panned out terribly."

“Some spots there were 6 inches of snow," he said. "I remember I caught a ball and I got tackled. I was face-first in the ground and had a pound of snow between my face and my facemask.”

Injury update

Klieman said RB Dylan Edwards could return against the Cyclones after sustaining a no-contact leg injury two weeks ago against Arizona State.

Campbell said S Drew Surges will be available and DT J.R. Singleton and TE Ben Brahmer are on track to play.