Richmond wins 7th straight with 35-24 win over Towson

RICHMOND, Va. — Camden Coleman threw a pair of touchdown passes to Landon Ellis and Richmond defeated Towson 35-24 on Saturday to remain tied atop the Coastal Athletic Association.

The Spiders (7-2, 5-0), ranked No. 12 in the FCS coaches poll, led throughout to stay unbeaten in CAA play with Rhode Island. Richmond's seventh straight win that came on homecoming gave the Spiders their longest winning streak and best start in the CAA since 2015.

Coleman's 13-yard TD pass to Ellis provided the game's first points and their 10-yard connection late in the second quarter led to a 19-10 lead at the break.

Jabril Hayes' 90-yard pick-6 early in the fourth quarter made it 29-17. Hayes also recovered one of Towson's three lost fumbles. Jeremiah Grant had three of Richmond's seven sacks.

Freshman Sean O'Haire of Ireland kicked five field goals for the Spiders, who scored on seven possessions.

Coleman threw for 230 yards with 110 of those going to Jerry Garcia Jr. Zach Palmer-Smith rushed for 98 yards on 28 carries.

Sean Brown threw for 275 yards including an 80-yard score to John Dunmore, who had 123 yards receiving for the Tigers (4-5, 2-3).