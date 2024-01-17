Alabama's Proctor announces plans to enter transfer portal; Downs reportedly makes same decision

Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor plans to enter the transfer portal after starting as a freshman and All-America safety Caleb Downs might join him.

Proctor announced his intentions Wednesday on social media. Downs’ plans to enter the portal were announced on social media by Deuce Recruiting, where his father Gary, a former NFL running back, is national recruiting director. Gary Downs did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press.

If Downs and Proctor decide not to return to the Crimson Tide, it would be the biggest blows yet for new coach Kalen DeBoer.

They would be the top two players to have entered the transfer portal and already departed receiver Isaiah Bond is No. 4, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Downs became the first Alabama freshman dating back to at least 1970 to lead the team in tackles. He earned second-team All-America and Southeastern Conference newcomer of the year honors from The Associated Press after making 107 tackles.

Proctor started every game at left tackle for Alabama. They were two of Alabama’s top recruits in the 2023 class, with Downs ranking No. 6 in the 247Sports composite and Proctor No. 9.

Downs was the SEC’s fourth-leading tackler. He also forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and made two interceptions. Downs scored a touchdown on one of his four punt returns.

Alabama defensive back Caleb Downs (2) and linebacker Chris Braswell (41) celebrate a fumble recovery during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Braswell joined fellow linebacker Dallas Turner and offensive tackle JC Latham in announcing plans to leave the Crimson Tide for the NFL He announced his decision in a post Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, on Instagram. Credit: AP/Michelle Haas Hutchins

Former Alabama secondary coach Travaris Robinson has left to become Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

A number of Alabama players have already transferred or entered the portal since the retirement of coach Nick Saban.

Bond left for Texas while starting center Seth McLaughlin headed to Ohio State. Several players landed at Florida State, including No. 2 rusher Roydell Williams, wide receiver Malik Benson and offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson.

Cornerbacks Dezz Ricks and Antonio Kite have also entered the portal, among others.