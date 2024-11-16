Travis Hunter improvises on reverse play as he and fellow Heisman hopeful Shedeur Sanders lift Buffs

BOULDER, Colo. — The play is called “Heisman" because, ideally, it involves Colorado's two Heisman hopefuls.

There was two-way standout Travis Hunter taking a pitch on a reverse in the fourth quarter Saturday and quarterback Shedeur Sanders sprinting out for a pass. Hunter looked in his direction.

It could’ve been the defining clip at the Heisman Trophy awards show next month in New York.

Only, Sanders tripped and fell backward. Hunter improvised and ran it in himself for a 5-yard score and seal the 18th-ranked Colorado Buffaloes' 49-24 win over Utah.

“It was really supposed to be my touchdown,” Sanders playfully lamented after the game. “If you want to be honest, he took my shine on that one."

Both bolstered their Heisman credentials as Colorado (8-2, 6-1 Big 12, No. 17 CFP ) won its fourth straight game.

Hunter was hard to miss on the field in his glittery gold cleats. He rarely came off the field, either. The two-way standout played around 132 snaps and made big plays on both sides of the ball.

Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter, front, jokes with teammates as he waits with quarterback Shedeur Sanders to do a television interview after an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

He turned in an incredible 28-yard catch between two Utah defenders on fourth-and-8 that's sure to be shown over and over.

On defense, Hunter had an interception, broke up a pass and had three tackles. He proved to be mortal, though, as receiver Dorian Singer beat him for a 40-yard score, the first receiving TD Hunter has allowed this season.

At the moment, Hunter is the Heisman favorite, according to BetMGM, at plus-100. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel is second (plus-350) and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty third (plus-400). Shedeur Sanders checks in at plus-5,000.

In the eyes of Deion Sanders, Hunter should be a Heisman frontrunner.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks with a Utah coach after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

“Travis is who he is. It’s supposed to go to the best college football player,” Sanders said. “I think that’s been a wrap since Week 2.”

Shedeur Sanders had quite a game, too, rebounding after throwing an interception on the first play of the game. He finished 30 of 41 for 340 yards and three scores. He now has thrown 27 TD passes, one away from matching the single-season school record set by Sefo Liufau in 2014.

What's more, Sanders has thrown a TD pass in 21 consecutive games he’s played at Colorado, breaking Liufau’s record (2013-14).

“I thought he was kind of OK all game long,” his coach/father said. “Then I look at his stats ... I guess I’m just a hard dad to please at times, as well as a hard coach.”

Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, two friends who arrived together from Jackson State, don't focus on numbers or who scores. Their concentration is on remaining in the driver’s seat for an appearance in the conference title game and possibly a spot in the College Football Playoff.

“We don’t go into a game being like, ’Oh, we’ve got to get Trav the Heisman,” Sanders explained. “Some teams do that for their player. Nah, I'm just playing. But no, we don’t go into a game like that. It’s all natural.”

Still, that reverse will haunt Shedeur Sanders — especially when the team reviews the footage.

“It's definitely going to be on the bloopers because I fell backwards,” Sanders. “I see how hard it is to be a receiver.”