Trio leads Hawaii over Nevada 27-14 for first MWC victory

RENO, Nev. — Brayden Schager threw two touchdown passes to Pofele Ashlock, Matthew Shipley kicked a pair of 50-yard field goals and Hawaii knocked off Nevada 27-14 on Saturday.

Shipley gave Hawaii (3-7, 1-4 Mountain West Conference) the lead, Dalen Morris followed with a 1-yard touchdown run and Schager connected with Ashlock for a 26-yard touchdown — all in the second quarter — as Hawaii took a 17-0 lead into halftime.

Sean Dollars had two short touchdown runs in the third quarter for Nevada (2-7, 2-3), but Schager answered the first score with a 5-yard scoring toss to Ashlock and the Rainbow Warriors led 24-14 heading to the final quarter. Shipley's second long field goal came early in the fourth quarter and capped the scoring.

Schager completed 21 of 38 passes for 203 yards for Hawaii. He also rushed for 49 yards on 11 carries. Ashlock finished with nine catches for 87 yards.

AJ Bianco completed 5 of 15 passes for 76 yards with an interception for the Wolf Pack. Backup Brendon Lewis was 1-of-9 passing for 36 yards. Bianco also had 63 yards rushing on 15 carries. Nevada managed just 236 yards of offense while yielding 339.