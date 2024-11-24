Davis runs for 3 TDs, Louisiana-Lafayette beats Troy 51-30, clinched berth in Sun Belt title game

LAFAYETTE, La. — Chandler Fields was 18-of-24 passing for 323 yards and two touchdowns, Bill Davis ran for three touchdowns and Louisiana-Lafayette exploded for 27 points in the second quarter Saturday night to beat Troy 51-30 and clinch a berth in the Sun Belt Conference championship game.

Louisiana-Lafayette (9-2, 6-1), which wraps up its regular season at Louisiana-Monroe next Saturday, earned at least a share of the West Division title and will play Marshall or Georgia Southern in the championship game on Dec. 7.

Matthew Caldwell threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brody Dalton in the third quarter and his 1-yard scoring strike to Trae Swartz with 11:30 to play trimmed the deficit to 37-30 but Robert Williams returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a TD and Davis added a 1-yard TD run to cap the scoring.

Kenneth Almendares kicked field goals of 38, 32 and 46 yards, the last of which capped a string of 30 consecutive points by the Ragin’ Cajuns and made it 37-14 with 11:06 left in the third quarter. Almendares has made conference record 66 career field goals, breaking the former mark of 65 by Blake Grupe (Arkansas State) and Chandler Staton (Appalachian State).

Almendares also made 6-of-6 PATs giving him 154 in his career and breaking Stevie Artigue’s program record (151).

Caldwell threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Worley and connected with Devonte Ross for a 30-yard TD on the last play of the first quarter that gave Troy (3-8, 2-5) a 14-7 lead.

Caldwell was 26-of-42 passing for 230 yards with four TDs and two interceptions for the Trojans.