No. 25 Tulane looks to keep rolling when it visits Navy on senior day in Annapolis

No. 25 Tulane (8-2, 6-0 AAC) at Navy (7-2, 5-1), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN2)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Tulane by 7.

Series record: Tied 12-12-1.

What’s at stake?

Tulane has a shot to sneak into the 12-team College Football Playoff if it runs the table, which would need to include a victory over current No. 16 Army in the American Athletic Conference title game, and gets help in the form of a loss by No. 13 Boise State. A victory would lock in Tulane for the league title game, while Navy winning would keep the Midshipmen in the mix.

Key matchup

Navy's wing-T offense against Tulane's rushing defense. In a matchup of two of the top 10 rushing attacks in the country, the Green Wave will need to stop the most balanced Midshipmen system maybe in program history. It still starts with the run, and Navy averages nearly 260 yards a game on the ground. Tulane has allowed under 115 — 27th best among Football Bowl Subdivision teams — and leads the nation with six defensive touchdowns.

Players to watch

Tulane: RB Makhi Hughes, who rushed for 153 yards and two TDs last week vs. Temple, has 1,209 yards (120.9 per game) and 13 TD rushing this season. He also has 125 yards and two TDs receiving this season.

Navy: QB Blake Horvath has accounted for 24 touchdowns (11 passing and 13 rushing) even while dealing with a thumb injury for the past few weeks. Coach Brian Newberry and offensive coordinator Drew Cronic are still counting on Horvath to run the ball and take care of it. He has three interceptions in the past three games after just one in the first six.

Navy running back Eli Heidenreich runs for a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against South Florida, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. Credit: AP/Luis Santana

Facts & figures

This week marked Tulane's first ranking in the AP Top 25 this season. The team was also ranked in each of the previous two seasons. ... Tulane has won 16 consecutive American Athletic Conference regular season games, the nation’s longest conference win streak. ... The Green Wave have won 14 of its last 15 road games dating back to 2022, the only defeat in that stretch coming at Oklahoma earlier this season. ... Tulane first-year coach Jon Sumrall is 31-6 in his head coaching career, including a 23-4 record the previous two seasons at Troy. ... Navy is 19-1 in its last 20 senior day games, not counting the pandemic season with no fans in the stands. The only loss in that stretch was 2021 against East Carolina, 38-35. ... Navy beat Memphis earlier this season when the Tigers were ranked 22nd. Navy has not beat two ranked opponents in the same season since 1958. ... The Midshipmen have not lost after leading through three quarters since 1999, the nation's longest streak at 72 consecutive games.