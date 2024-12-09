Tulsa hires East Tennessee State's Tre Lamb as football coach

Tulsa hired East Tennessee State coach Tre Lamb on Sunday to take over the Golden Hurricane football program.

The 35-year-old Lamp replaces replaces Kevin Wilson, who was fired with a game left in Tulsa's 3-9 season. Wilson was 7-16 in two seasons, going 3-12 in the American Athletic Conference.

Lamb was 7-5 in his lone season as head coach at East Tennessee State, the former quarterback's alma mater.

“Being the head football coach at Tulsa is a responsibility I will not take lightly,” Lamb said. “We are going to compete for championships. Before we do that, I look forward to hiring a staff and building a roster our students and fans will be excited about.”

Before his season at East Tennessee State, Lamb spent four seasons as head coach at Gardner-Webb. He led Gardner-Webb to two Big South Conference titles and made back-to-back FCS playoff appearances, including the school's first FCS playoff victory.

Lamb also was offensive coordinator at Tennessee Tech and quarterbacks coach at Mercer.

“We are so excited for Tre and his family to join TU,” Tulsa athletic director Justin Moore said in a statement. “He is young, energetic and a proven winner. We feel he is exactly who we need to lead our program and restore a tradition of winning for Tulsa in this new era of college football.”