Tyshon King scores on runs of 62, 2 yards, Youngstown State beats Valparaiso 52-10

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Tyshon King ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns, Mitch Davidson threw for a TD and ran for another, and Youngstown State beat Valparaiso 52-10 Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

Davidson was 11-of-19 passing for 130 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown pass to CJ Charleston, and scored on a 1-yard run.

After each team went three-and-out on its first possession, King ripped off a 62-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 with 10:08 left in the first quarter and Valparaiso trailed the rest of the way.

Ryan Mann scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 31 seconds left in the second quarter to trim Valparaiso's deficit 17-10 going into halftime.

The Beacons, however, went three-and-out on the opening drive of the third quarter. Michael Voitus blocked the punt before Jaylen Castleberry grabbed the ball and easily scored from 7-yards out to spark a 28-point third quarter — which matched the program record for most points in a third quarter.

Devin Lee's strip-sack of Valparaiso's Mikey Appel set up Davidson's TD run with 7:57 left in the period before Moise Tezzo fumbled on the kickoff return and Youngstown State's Preston Zandler recovered at the Beacons' 12. King, a 5-foot-11, 210-pound senior, added a tackle-breaking 1-yard touchdown run with 5:56 left and, on the first play after a strip-sack by Deamontae Diggs recovered by Dylan Wudke, Da’Shawn Whatley raced 54-yards for a TD a little more than 2 minutes later.

Beau Brungard's 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter capped the scoring.

Mikey Appel completed 17 of 29 passes for 155 yards and was sacked five times for Valparaiso.