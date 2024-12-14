Bouman throws 3 TDs, defense has 8 takeaways, South Dakota to FCS semis with 35-21 over UC Davis

VERMILLION, S.D. — Aidan Bouman threw for three touchdowns, Travis Theis ran for two and the defense forced six turnovers as fourth-seeded South Dakota defeated fifth-seeded UC Davis 35-21 on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

The Coyotes (11-2), who reached 11 wins for the first time at this level, advance to their first semifinal, playing at top-seeded Montana State next Saturday.

Despite having five turnovers, the Aggies (11-3) were within 28-21 when Miles Hastings hit Trent Tompkins with a short touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter.

But South Dakota answered with a seven-play, 75-yard drive, capped by Theis' 7-yard run with 3:21 top play. The Aggies marched to the South Dakota 10 before Hastings threw his fifth interception in the end zone.

Theis, who surpassed 1,000 yards rushing on the season, finished with 86 yards on 18 carries. Bouman was 14-of-22 passing for 253 yards, his ninth-straight 200-yard game but he had two interceptions Two of his touchdown passes went to JJ Galbreath.

The Coyotes had three turnovers of their own, including an interception in the red zone in the closing seconds of the first half and a fumble in the red zone early in the third quarter. In both cases they were trying to increase a 21-14 lead.

Hastings was 29 of 52 for 345 yards and three scores. He surpassed 11,000 yards for his career and set a school record a week after becoming the first Aggie to throw for more than 4,000 yards in a season.

UC Davis lost running back Lan Larison to a sprained ankle in the second quarter after seven carries for 40 yards. Larison leads the nation in all-purpose yards.

South Dakota had 11 takeaways in the regular season but has nine in two playoff games.