CJ Donaldson has two short TD runs, West Virginia beats UCF 31-21 to become bowl eligible

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Garrett Greene and West Virginia's other seniors savored one last chance to sing John Denver's “Take Me Home, Country Roads” with fans after a home win.

There haven't been many victories at Mountaineer Field this season. But this one was enough to help the Mountaineers become eligible for a bowl game.

“I definitely tried to soak it in a little more than than I usually do,” Greene said. “That’s the most special tradition in all of college sports.”

Greene threw a touchdown pass in his final home game, CJ Donaldson had two short TD runs and West Virginia beat UCF 31-21 on Saturday.

West Virginia (6-5, 5-3 Big 12) avoided losing for the fifth time at home, which hasn’t happened since 1990. Whether the win was enough for embattled coach Neal Brown to keep his job remains to be seen. Brown is 37-34 in six seasons.

“I'm just happy for our guys, happy for our seniors, happy to get to six,” Brown said. “We've been up and down. Like, I don't hide from that. We're going to strive to get to seven.”

UCF (4-7, 2-6) is assured of its second straight losing season under coach Gus Malzahn.

“Obviously, when you don't go to a bowl, that's a really tough deal to swallow," Malzahn said. "And there's a lot of disappointed guys in the locker room right now.”

Donaldson, averaging 53 rushing yards per game, finished with 96 yards. He came out determined with 56 yards on his first four carries, including a 1-yard run on West Virginia's opening series.

West Virginia cornerback Dontez Fagan then recovered a fumble by UCF quarterback Dylan Rizk, and Donaldson ran for 28 more yards on the next series that was capped by Jahiem White’s 3-yard TD run.

Early in the game, Donaldson “was kind of like in a different mode,” Greene said.

Greene struggled in the passing game for most of the first half, then went 4 of 6 for 65 yards just before halftime, hitting Rodney Gallagher with a 12-yard TD toss for a 21-7 lead.

Rizk went 11 of 21 for 172 yards, including a 45-yard scoring strike to Kobe Hudson. RJ Harvey, the Big 12’s leading rusher, ran for 130 yards and two scores, including a 9-yard TD run that brought UCF within 31-21 with 5:20 left.

But the ensuing onside kick didn't go the required 10 yards. Greene then converted a pair of fourth-down passes and West Virginia ran out the clock. Greene finished 13 of 21 for 118 yards and added 49 rushing yards.

“The kid's a winner,” Brown said of Greene. "He competes. I'm really happy for him that he performed and won in his last game here. I think he deserves that. I hope our fans appreciate him. He hasn't always played clean football, but man, he's laid it on the line for the Mountaineers every single time he's suited up. And so, a fitting end for him."

The takeaway

UCF: The Knights outgained West Virginia 348 yards to 318 but now have lost seven of eight games following a 3-0 start.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers won despite being stuck in many third-and-long situations on offense against a solid effort from UCF's defensive front.

Up next

UCF: Hosts Utah on Friday night.

West Virginia: Finishes the regular season at Texas Tech next Saturday.