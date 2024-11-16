Desmond Williams Jr., Jonah Coleman lead Washington past UCLA 31-19 for bowl eligibility

SEATTLE — Demond Williams Jr. replaced starting quarterback Will Rogers, leading three second-half game-securing scoring drives, and Washington beat UCLA 31-19 on Friday night to clinch bowl eligibility.

Jonah Coleman added 95 rushing yards and two TDs as the Huskies won for the second time in three games and pushed their home win streak to 20 games.

“Full House, great crowd, great energy and to be 6-0 at home with a 20-game win streak is pretty amazing,” UW coach Jedd Fisch said. “And we're looking forward to taking that win streak into next season. ”

Williams led the Huskies (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) to a field goal and two touchdowns, including a 2-yard touchdown pass to Decker DeGraaf with 5:44 left in the game to seal the victory over the Bruins (4-6, 3-5). Rogers helped UW to a 14-13 halftime lead, but threw interceptions on the Huskies’ first two drives of the second half.

UW’s defense held UCLA to just three points after those turnovers, making several big plays and scoring 10 points off turnovers to secure the win. The Steve Belichick-coached defense forced and recovered two fumbles and sacked UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers six times in the victory, including on third and fourth down to end a late threat.

Rogers was 13 of 21 for 115 yards and a touchdown when he was pulled from the game after throwing interceptions to Devin Kirkwood and Kain Medrano. The first bounced off his receiver’s hands, but the second was a bad throw into triple coverage.

“I thought Will did a nice job there getting us to the 14 and then things were just not going as well as I would have liked them to,” Fisch said. “And I thought it was the right time to give (Williams) that opportunity.”

Williams completed 7 of 8 passes for 67 yards and a score and scrambled for 31 more.

Russell Davis II helped set up UW’s first two scores with two of his three sacks of Garbers. The first was followed by a 17-yard shanked punt that gave the Huskies first down at UCLA’s 36. Jonah Coleman capped a short drive with a 15-yard score and a 7-0 lead.

Coleman struggled to find room on his first few carries, then decided to slow down and wait for his blocks. He was rewarded with a gaping hole for his first score.

“I just had to go back to the basics,” Coleman said.

The performance gave him 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

“Jonah Coleman has gone over 1,000 yards on the season,” Fisch said. “I'm so proud of him. That's the No. 7 rushing defense in the country.”

Davis helped make it 14-3 with a strip sack of former UW quarterback Garbers and fumble recovery midway through the first quarter. Rogers threw an interception in the end zone on the ensuing drive. But Bryan Addison’s pick was wiped away by a roughing the passer call on Oluwafemi Oladejo. Rogers took advantage of the second chance with an 8-yard scoring toss to Keleki Latu for a 14-3 lead.

Garbers completed 27 of 44 for 267 yards and two scores.

The Bruins need two more wins to reach bowl eligibility. Coach DeShaun Foster thinks UCLA should be motivated with games against USC and Fresno State left.

“This next game, there’s not much you need to tell them,” Foster said. “They understand what kind of game we have coming up, so they should be a little upset and eager to get out on the field.”

THE TAKEAWAY

UCLA: The Bruins still have a shot at making a bowl with winnable games left on the schedule (they finish with Fresno State). But they’ll need to play better than this. There was no running game to speak of – they averaged 1.6 yards per carry - and if Garbers hadn’t been a magician on third down, converting 10 of 19, this game would have been over in the first half.

Washington: The win made the Huskies bowl eligible in their first season under Fisch, something that looked like a long shot as UW lost three of four coming into the game. That will buoy the Huskies as they prepare for their biggest test of the season.

QB DECISION

Fisch declined to name a starter for the upcoming game against No. 1 Oregon.

“I'm going to use the bye week for that and certainly announce that at the right time - or not, and let them defend two quarterbacks,” he said with a laugh.

UP NEXT

UCLA: The Bruins host crosstown rival USC on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Washington: The Huskies close the season at No. 1 Oregon on Nov. 30.

