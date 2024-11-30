UConn blunts UMass upset bid topping Minutemen 47-42

AMHERST, Mass. — Joe Fagnano threw for three touchdowns, Cam Edwards ran for 142 yards and accounted for two touchdowns and UConn outlasted UMass 47-42 on Saturday to end the regular season for both teams.

Fagnano threw a 26-yard touchdown to Jasaiah Gathings with 12 seconds left in the third quarter to give the Huskies (8-4) a 33-28 lead and they led the rest of the way.

Not long after the start of the fourth, Fagnano threw a 3-yard touchdown Edwards to push the lead to 40-28, the largest margin either team built at that point in the game.

Each team scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth, the last coming from the Minutemen with 36 seconds left when reserve quarterback Will Perry threw a 7-yard touchdown to T.Y. Harding that ended a 13-play, 75-yard that lasted 1:42. UConn recovered the on-side kick attempt, recovered the ball and killed the clock.

UMass starting quarterback AJ Hairston threw for three touchdowns.

The Huskies finished above .500 for the first time in 14 years. In 2010, UConn went 8-4 playing in the Big East Conference.

In finishing 2-10, the Minutemen have now had 14-straight losing seasons. The last time UMass finished above .500 was 2010 when they went 6-5 and were members of the former Colonial Athletic Association.