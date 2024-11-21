No. 8 Georgia is a heavy favorite against struggling UMass as it looks to protect its playoff hopes

Massachusetts (2-8) at No. 8 Georgia (8-2, No. 10 CFP), Saturday, 12:45 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Georgia by 42 1/2.

Series record: Georgia leads 1-0.

What's at stake?

Georgia, which moved back into the projected College Football Playoff field at No. 10 following last week's 33-17 win over Tennessee, will try to protect its playoff hopes. Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck will aim to build on momentum gained by throwing for two touchdowns and running for another while not throwing an interception. Beck had 12 interceptions in his previous six games. The Bulldogs are favored to extend their FBS-leading streak of 29 straight home wins that dates to 2019. UMass will be playing its first game after firing coach Don Brown on Monday. Offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery will serve as interim coach and will continue to call plays.

Key matchup

Georgia run defense vs. UMass RB Jalen John. John leads a balanced running game with four players who have netted more than 200 yards on the ground. Montgomery says a key will be establishing the running game early to guard against his offense becoming one-dimensional. On Nov. 2, UMass rushed for 199 yards and led another Southeastern Conference team, Mississippi State, 10-0 early before falling 45-20. John ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 35-34 overtime loss to Liberty.

Players to watch

UMass: Montgomery said he plans to rotate two freshman quarterbacks, Ahmad Haston and AJ Hairston. Haston started last week against Liberty after senior Taisun Phommachanh suffered a season-ending injury against Mississippi State.

Georgia: Beck will look to again avoid turnovers against a pass defense that is a strength for the Minutemen. UMass ranks fifth in the nation in pass defense, holding opponents to 159.6 passing yards per game. Beck has passed for 19 touchdowns with 12 interceptions this season. He threw 24 scoring passes with only six interceptions in 2023.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) looks for an open receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Athens, Ga. Credit: AP/John Bazemore

Facts & figures

Georgia averages 30.6 points per game and UMass gives up an average of 32 points. ... The Athens Banner-Herald reported UMass will receive a $1.9 million guaranteed payout from Georgia, according to a contract signed in 2019. ... The Minutemen's only wins this season have come against non-Bowl Subdivision opponents Central Connecticut State and Wagner. ... UMass will move into the Mid-American Conference next season. ... Georgia is the third SEC opponent of the season for UMass, following a 45-3 home loss to Missouri on Oct. 12 and the loss at Mississippi State. ... Georgia will close its regular season at home against Georgia Tech on Friday, Nov. 29. ... The Bulldogs are 48-4 at home in coach Kirby Smart's nine seasons. ... Bulldogs freshman RB Nate Frazier ran for 68 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee in his first start.