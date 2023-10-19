Unbeaten and nationally ranked, No. 22 Air Force focuses on always crucial clash with Navy

Air Force is undefeated, leads its conference and recently joined the Top 25 for the first time in four years.

As always, this next game will be a big one for the Falcons.

That's because it's against Navy, the first matchup in the annual round-robin competition among service academies in which the Falcons, Midshipmen and Army compete for the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy. Air Force faces Army next month, and then Army and Navy play in their usual December spot.

“It’s always a big deal,” said Falcons coach Troy Calhoun, whose team is 6-0 for the first time since 2002. “It just moves you beyond football, too. You have future service members that have made a commitment to do everything they can to make our country a better place. I think that’s awesome.”

No. 22 Air Force is 4-0 in Mountain West play for the first time in program history. Now the Falcons take a break from the conference schedule to face Navy (3-3) on Saturday in Annapolis, Maryland.

The home team has won nine of the past 10 games in this series, the lone exception being a 23-3 victory by Air Force at Navy two years ago.

The Midshipmen are in their first season after Brian Newberry replaced Ken Niumatalolo as coach. But Newberry was previously Navy's defensive coordinator, so he's plenty familiar with Air Force.

Navy head coach Brian Newberry, center, watches play against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. Air Force plays at Navy on Saturday, Oct. 21. Credit: AP/Peter Morrison

“Since I've been here, they've been really really good. I think they've won close to 10 games every year since I got here in ‘19," Newberry said. "They’re extremely well coached. I think their personnel is really good. They always have a few really good players, and they always seem to replace them with a few really good players every year.”

NEXT MAN UP

Jensen Jones is next on the depth chart for Air Force after Calhoun said this week injured quarterback Zac Larrier will be out “a while."

Navy's Braxton Woodson relieved injured QB Tai Lavatai in a 14-0 win over Charlotte last weekend. Newberry wouldn't say what his plan for the position is this weekend.

Air Force running back John Lee Eldridge III (24) scores a touchdown against Wyoming during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Air Force Academy, Colo. Credit: AP/Parker Seibold

HONOREES

Navy is set to honor Roger Staubach and Paul Johnson during the game. That includes putting Staubach's No. 12 on the turf. The star quarterback is one of Navy's two Heisman Trophy winners, along with Joe Bellino, whose No. 27 was placed on the field in 2019.

Johnson, who went 45-29 in six seasons as Navy's coach, is being honored after being named to this year's College Football Hall of Fame class.

THE STREAKS

Air Force has won 11 straight games dating to last season, which is tied for the second-longest streak in team history. The Falcons ran off 13 in a row from 1984-85.

Navy is trying for its first three-game winning streak since 2019 after beating Charlotte and North Texas.

THE TROPHY

Air Force won its series-record 21st CIC title last season, beating Navy 13-10 and Army 13-7. The winner visits the White House, where the trophy is presented by the President.

“Before we start the season, our goals are to be the best we can be as a team, and that includes winning the CIC, going to the White House, being ranked and being conference champions,” Falcons running back John Lee Eldridge III said.

Navy last won the CIC championship in 2019.

MORE CARRIES?

Eldridge has carried the ball 34 times for 343 yards and four touchdowns this season. That’s 10.1 yards per carry. So why not call on No. 24 more often? Part of the reason is to keep his home-run capability at full power on each rushing attempt.

“Fair question,” Calhoun said. “If you’re knocking down shots, how do you not keep finding ways to get that guy open looks? Anything we’ve ever asked him to do he’s been outstanding.”

For his career, Eldridge is averaging 8.3 yards per carry, which currently makes him the school’s all-time leader.

“Whether it be 10, five, 15, whatever (carries) I get, I know I’m going to leave no regrets out there,” Eldridge said.

