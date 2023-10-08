USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Oct. 08, 2023.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team's records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Dropped out: No. 17 Miami (Fla.) (4-1); No. 24 Fresno State (5-1).

Others Receiving Votes: Miami (Fla.) (4-1) 74; Wyoming (5-1) 60; Air Force (5-0) 58; Iowa (5-1)) 57; Maryland (5-1) 37; Clemson (4-2) 33; West Virginia (4-1) 24; Wisconsin (4-1) 23; Texas A&M (4-2) 22; Tulane (4-1) 18; James Madison (5-0) 9; Brigham Young (4-1) 9; Fresno State (5-1) 4; Ohio (5-1) 2; Memphis (4-1) 2; Florida (4-2) 2; Liberty (5-0) 1.