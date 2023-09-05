USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Sept. 5, 2023.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team's records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in the preseason poll.

Dropped Out: No. 16 TCU (0-1); No. 24 Texas Tech (0-1).

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa (1-0) 111; Pittsburgh (1-0) 53; Kentucky (1-0) 50; UCLA (1-0) 44; TCU (0-1) 40; Fresno State (1-0) 30; Miami (Fla.) (1-0) 22; Auburn (1-0) 22; Arkansas (1-0) 18; Maryland (1-0) 14; Missouri (1-0) 13; Troy (1-0) 11; Oklahoma State (1-0) 11; North Carolina State (1-0) 10; Illinois (1-0) 9; Wyoming (1-0) 8; Washington State (1-0) 7; Wake Forest (1-0) 7; Air Force (1-0) 7; Minnesota (1-0) 6; Mississippi State (1-0) 5; South Carolina (0-1) 4; Kansas (1-0) 4; Texas Tech (0-1) 3; SMU (0-1) 3; Central Florida (1-0) 3; Houston (1-0) 2; Texas-San Antonio (0-1) 1; Michigan State (1-0) 1; Memphis (1-0) 1; Louisville (1-0) 1; James Madison (1-0) 1; Arizona (1-0) 1.

