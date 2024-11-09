UT Martin in first-place tie in Big South-OVC after 40-14 win over Charleston Southern

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Kinkead Dent threw a pair of touchdown passes to DeVonte Tanksley and UT Martin defeated Charleston Southern 40-14 on Saturday to climb into a first-place tie in the Big South-OVC with its sixth straight win.

The Skyhawks (7-3, 5-1), ranked 22nd in the FCS coaches' poll, are tied with Southeast Missouri State after the Redhawks lost to Lindenwood 24-12.

Dent and Tanksley combined on a 65-yard score and Dent added a 4-yard rushing touchdown later in the first quarter for a 16-7 lead. It was Dent and Tanksley again for a 36-yard score in the third quarter. Tevin Shipp added a 35-yard pick-6 and Chris Rush had a 43-yard rushing touchdown.

Jamil Bishop scored on a 54-yard run midway through the first quarter but the Buccaneers wouldn't see the end zone again until the final few minutes.

Dent was 13 of 26 for 254 yards. Tanksley finished with 128 yards receiving and Patrick Smith rushed for 123 yards on 15 carries to go over 1,000 this season.

Charleston Southern's Rob McCoy Jr. was picked off three times though UTM lost three fumbles.