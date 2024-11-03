Kinkead Dent's 4 TD night carries UT Martin past Tennessee State 28-21

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kinkead Dent threw three touchdown passes in a seven-minute span of the first quarter and his short run for a score in the second was enough to allow UT Martin to hold off Tennessee State 28-21 in a Big South-OVC Association battle on Saturday night.

The Skyhawks (6-3, 4-1) are a game back of conference leader Southeast Missouri State after the Redhawks beat Gardner-Webb, 30-24. Tennessee State falls to third at 4-5, 4-2.

Dent capped the opening drive by throwing 35 yards to DeVonte Tanksley two minutes into the game. Two minutes later he hit Zoe Roberts with a 33-yard strike to make it 14-0. Five minutes later he hit Scottie Alexander from 33 yards out for a 21-0 lead.

Tennessee State got on the board when CJ Evans returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. Draylen Ellis thew a 43-yard TD pass to Bryant Williams to make it 21-14 to start the second quarter. Dent made it 28-14 at the half by scoring from the 3 on a run with under a minute left.

The Tigers got within a touchdown when Ellis hit Jalal Dean with a 2-yard touchdown pass with 1:09 left in the third quarter. Tennessee State drove to the UT Martin 6-yard line in the final minute, but Josh Hastings tipped away a fourth-and-goal pass to preserve the win for the Skyhawks.

Dent finished 18 of 27 for 266 yards and three touchdowns with an interception. He had six carries for 43 yards and a score. Patrick Smith had 16 carries for 79 yards.

Ellis was 33-of-53 passing for 312 yards and two touchdowns but was picked off twice. Dean caught 11 passes for 118 yards and Karate Brenson caught 11 for 86.

