Lambson, Berry combine for 4 TDs, Rogers kicks FG to lift Southern Utah past Utah Tech 37-34 in 2OT

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Targhee Lambson and Jackson Berry combined for four touchdowns and Jayden Rogers kicked a 36-yard field goal in the second overtime to give Southern Utah a 37-34 victory over Utah Tech on Saturday.

The Thunderbirds' George Ramirez broke up a Reggie Graff pass on fourth-and-2 from the 2-yard line to end the game.

Rogers opened the first overtime possession with a 37-yard field goal and Utah Tech answered with Ilya Uvaydov's 40-yard field goal.

Uvaydov also kicked a 53-yard field goal with 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Lambson ran for 164 yards on 32 carries with two short-yardage scores. Berry was 14-of-23 passing for 194 yards with two touchdowns. Shane Carr had a touchdown catch and finished with 80 yards receiving for Southern Utah (7-6, 6-2 United Athletic Conference).

Graff completed 31 of 57 passes for 386 yards and threw three touchdown passes for Utah Tech (1-11, 1-7). Graff threw a pair of touchdown passes to Eni Falayi in the first quarter that included an 80-yard touchdown.

