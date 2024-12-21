Chambliss accounts for 5 TDs, Ferris blows past Valdosta 49-14 for D-II championship

MCKINNEY, Texas — Trinidad Chambliss threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more as second-seeded Ferris State routed top-seeded Valdosta State 49-14 on Saturday for its third NCAA Division II championship.

The Bulldogs (14-1), who lost their season opener, dominated every phase of the game, holding the Blazers (13-1) to 23 points and 182 yards below their season averages. Ferris piled up 465 yards, over 100 better than any other team Valdosta played and became the first team to score more than 24 points against the Blazers.

Ferris, which won titles in 2021 and 2022 with coach Tony Annese, led 21-0 after its first three possessions. The Bulldogs scored Chambliss run and pass and a trick play pass from wide receiver Brady Rose to Cam Underwood.

The five-time champion Blazers, who had not scored less than 27 points, got on the board late in the first half on the first of two Sammy Edwards touchdown passes. With the help of two defensive penalties for first downs, the Bulldogs went 72 yards in a minute and a half, with Chambliss throwing his second touchdown pass making it 28-7 10 seconds before halftime.

Chambliss scored on the opening drive of the second half and threw a TD pass after Valdosta's Tyrone Fowler had a scoop-and-score defensive touchdown.

Chambliss was 11 of 20 for 153 yards with Underwood catching three passes for 86 yards. Kannon Katzer ran for 97 yards and had a receiving score and Chambliss ran for 78.

The Bulldogs, who led the nation with 23 turnovers, did not give up the ball but they recovered a fumble by the Blazers, who had four turnovers all season.

Edwards was 25 of 42 for 190 with touchdown passes to Tyler Ajiero and Blake Hester.

Valdosta beat Ferris in the 2018 championship game 49-47 when the Bulldogs failed on a late two-point conversion attempt. Ferris beat the Blazers 58-17 in the 2021 championship to finish 14-0.