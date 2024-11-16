SportsCollegeCollege Football

Hansen, Lochow pace Dayton ground game sending Flyers past Valpo 26-14

By The Associated Press

DAYTON, Ohio — Luke Hansen ran for 98 yards and scored the game-sealing touchdown late and Dayton beat Valparaiso 26-14 on Saturday to end its three-game losing streak.

Michael Mansary gave the Beacons a 7-0 lead with a 6-yard touchdown run on their first drive after Dayton (6-4, 4-3 Pioneer Football League) went three-and-out on its first drive.

Dayton evened it when Gavin Lochow ran for a 42-yard touchdown with 6:29 left before halftime. Dayton took the lead when Drew VanVleet threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Lochow with nine seconds left before intermission.

Following Danny Baker's 36-yard field goal for a 17-7 Dayton lead, just seconds into the fourth, Caron Tyler ran it in from the 6 to end a nine-play, 75-yard drive to get the Beacons (3-6, 1-4) within 17-14.

Dayton recorded a safety tackling Valpo back Ryan Mann in the end zone for a 19-14 lead with 6:53 left. Luke Hansen sealed it with a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:39 remaining.

Tyler finished 10-of-12 passing for 56 yards and ran for 58 yards on eight carries with a touchdown for the Beacons.

