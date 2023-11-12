SportsCollegeCollege Football

Vattiato throws 4TDs to lead Middle Tennessee to 40-6 shellacking of Florida International

By The Associated Press

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Nicholas Vattiato threw for 275 yards and four touchdowns and Middle Tennessee beat Florida International 40-6 on Saturday night.

Vattiato threw a 24-yard touchdown to Elijah Metcalf for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. He connected from 32 yards out to Holden Willis and 72 yards to DJ England-Chisolm in the second quarter for a 31-6 halftime lead.

Defensively, the Blue Raiders (3-7, 2-4 Conference USA) added to the scoring cause when Richard Kinley returned a fumble 23 yard for a touchdown to make it 17-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Vattiato closed the scoring with a 20-yard scoring pass to Jeremy Tate Jr. with 10:22 left to play.

Keyone Jenkins completed 22 of 35 passes for 226 yards for FIU (4-6, 1-6).

