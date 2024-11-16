SportsCollegeCollege Football

Monmouth tops Villanova in 40-33 shootout and remains unbeaten against Wildcats

By The Associated Press

WEST LONG BEACH, N.J. — Derek Robertson threw for 358 yards and three touchdowns and running back Sone Ntoh accounted for three touchdowns as Monmouth beat Villanova 40-33 on Saturday.

Monmouth (5-6, 3-4 Colonial Athletic Association) scored touchdowns on consecutive drives with Robertson throwing a 32-yard touchdown to Josh Derry. The two-point conversion attempt failed and the Hawks led 12-7.

Villanova (8-3, 5-2) went three-and-out before Robertson threw a 19-yard touchdown to Max James for a 19-7 lead. On its following drive, Villanova got within 19-14 on David Avit's 25-yard touchdown run.

In the third quarter, Monmouth again scored consecutive touchdowns on drives when Rodney Nelson posted a 26-yard touchdown run and Ntoh ran it in from the 7 for a 33-17 lead.

The Wildcats got within 33-25 with 14:50 remaining on Connor Watkins' 6-yard touchdown run.

Monmouth tacked on another a little more than five minutes later when Ntoh ran it in from the 1 for 40-25 advantage. Watkins ended the scoring with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Devin Smith.

With 6:03 left, Monmouth ran 11 plays, drove 73-yards and forced Villanova to use all its timeouts and took a knee to end it.

Watkins threw for 235 yards and a touchdown and ran for 24 yards and two scores.

Monmouth remained unbeaten (3-0) in program history against Villanova.

