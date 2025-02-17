Hokies turn to Philip Montgomery to serve as offensive coordinator

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech has hired former Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery as its offensive coordinator.

The school announced the hiring Monday.

Montgomery spent eight years as Tulsa's head coach, going 43-53 from 2015-22 while reaching four bowl games. The highlight was a 10-win season in 2016 and reaching the American Athletic Conference title game in 2020. And that 2016 team became the first team in Bowl Subdivision history to feature a 3,000-yard passer, two 1,000-yard rushers and two 1,000-yard receivers in the same season.

Montgomery had also worked as offensive coordinator at Baylor, Auburn and Houston. He also worked as co-coordinator of the United Football League's Birmingham Stallions, which won last year's title.

The Hokies were a middle-of-the-pack team in the Atlantic Coast Conference in offense under former coordinator Tyler Bowen, ranking 10th out of 17 teams by averaging 28.2 points and 12th by averaging 367.8 yards per game.