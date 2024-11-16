Western Carolina scores 35 second-quarter points, beats VMI 58-28

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Taron Dickens threw for two touchdowns and Western Carolina scored 35 points in the second quarter on its way to beating VMI 58-28 on Saturday.

The Catamounts (6-5, 5-2 Southern Conference) trailed 7-6 when they scored five second-quarter touchdowns, one coming shortly after a fumble recovery on a kickoff and another on Ken Moore Jr.'s 34-yard pick-6.

VMI got within 44-21 after JoJo Crump's 40-yard TD pass to Destin Moore but the Catamounts responded with a pair of scores, including Patrick Boyd Jr.'s 28-yard run to restore a 37-point margin.

Dickens was 30 of 37 for 294 yards passing.

Hunter Rice rushed for 109 yards and two scores for the Keydets (1-10, 1-6). Crump threw for 138 yards. Fellow VMI quarterback Chandler Wilson was intercepted three times.