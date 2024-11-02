Olson accounts for 2 scores to help Central Connecticut to homecoming win over Wagner 24-14

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Brady Olson ran for one touchdown and threw for another to lead Central Connecticut to a 24-14 win over Wagner on Saturday.

The defense for the Blue Devils (4-5, 3-1 Northeast Conference) played a huge role in the homecoming win with six sacks and giving up just 24 yards on the ground. They limited the Seahawks (4-6, 2-2) to 181 yards passing but 81 of that came on their first play of the game when Jake Cady connected with Rickey Spruill.

Spruill went out of the backfield and Cady found him over the middle and he raced 60 to the end zone.

Olson tied the game with a 10-yard run late in the first quarter and then iced the game with a 17-yard pass to Joe Crifasi with 5:23 to play. The clinching 10-play drive covered 75 yards and took almost seven minutes.

Olson was 16-of-27 passing for 182 yards. Elijah Howard had an 8-yard touchdown run in the last minute of the second quarter for a 17-7 halftime lead and finished with 75 yards. Dan Toatley led the defense with 3.5 sacks.

Spruill also had a 13-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to bring the Seahawks within 17-14.