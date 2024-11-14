No. 19 Washington State aims for fifth straight win this season vs resurgent New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On paper, No. 19 Washington State would seem to have an enormous advantage over New Mexico on Saturday.

The Cougars (8-1, No. 18 CFP ) are looking to sweep their final three games and perhaps enter the discussions for a spot in the 12-team playoffs. Washington State has won four straight games.

But the Lobos (4-6), after opening the season 0-4 under new coach Bronco Mendenhall, have gone 4-2 for an outside shot at bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016. New Mexico is looking for that keystone win that could pave the path to respectability.

“This is a team on the rise. I would say there’s no doubt about it,” Cougars coach Jake Dickert said of the Lobos. “You can see that (Mendenhall) is building something. And when you build something, it takes a little while to kind of see the fruits of your labor. In those early games, they were setting a foundation. I think he might be doing the best job of the country of utilizing their personnel.”

Mendenhall is trying to look at this game as just another chance to move forward.

“They’re the next team that we play to improve our program,” he said. “And I know you’ve heard me say that before, and you’re probably like, when is that going to change? Never. It’s the next game for our team to improve. Ranked? Really cool. Their record? Awesome.”

EXPECT A SHOOTOUT

Washington State head coach Jake Dickert, center, directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Pullman, Wash. Credit: AP/Young Kwak

Washington State is averaging 39.3 points, which ranks eighth in the country. The Lobos are 30th, scoring 33.4 points.

The Cougars are allowing 27 points a game, checking in at 88th, while New Mexico is allowing 38.3 points a game, 130th among the 133 total teams.

The Lobos’ 21-16 win last week against San Diego State was their first when scoring below 50 points.

DEFENSIVE CHALLENGES

New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier (4) looks to throw the ball against Utah State in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Logan, Utah. Credit: AP/Eli Lucero

Even for teams without defensive issues, Washington State presents a difficult task because of quarterback John Mateer.

“It’s a challenge,” Mendenhall said of trying to shutdown a quarterback like Mateer, who is on the watch lists for the Davey O’Brien, Manning and Maxwell awards. “Because a quarterback that’s able to create and able to run challenges your defensive numbers. So anytime you want to play zone or play man free, or have anyone extra, that’s a challenge because that means now every other defensive player will have to beat a block to make a play.”

New Mexico has its own playmaker under center in Devon Dampier, who ranks just behind Mateer in total offense at 329.1 yards per game to 329.0.

“This quarterback is a problem,” Dickert said. “He has more yards from scrimmage than John does. And hopefully that wakes everybody up. Like this guy is real. He’s shorter, he’s super fast. He has one of the highest explosive play rates in the country.”

LOOKING AHEAD

Washington State has a game left against remaining PAC-12 foe Oregon State. It finishes the regular season against Wyoming in the only season of the ill-fated scheduling alliance with the Mountain West, which was left gutted by the PAC’s move to add Utah State, Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Colorado State for 2026.

New Mexico finishes its regular season at Hawaii after a bye week. Depending on the outcome Saturday, the game could be a final push for a bowl bid – most likely as Mountain West representative to the New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque.

