Webb runs for 163 yards and a TD as South Alabama beats Arkansas State 21-13

MOBILE, Ala. — La'Damian Webb ran for 163 yards and a touchdown, Carter Bradley threw two TD passes and South Alabama beat Arkansas State 21-14 Saturday night.

Carter was 19-of-25 passing for 140 yards.

Dominic Zvada kicked a 36-yard field goal to give Arkansas State (5-5, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference) a 3-0 lead with 9:18 left in the first quarter but Webb ripped off a 60-yard run to set up his 13-yard touchdown less than 2 minutes later and the Jaguars led the rest of the way.

Todd Justice ran for 19 yards on a fake punt to convert a fourth-and-5 at the South Alabama 41 and seven plays later Bradley threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jamaal Pritchett with 7 seconds left in the second quarter to make it 14-3.

Zvada made a 44-yard field goal early in the third to cap the opening drive of the second half but Caullin Lacy returned the kickoff 40 yards to near midfield, Webb converted a fourth-and-1 with a short run and Carter hit Pritchett for a 24-yard touchdown that gave South Alabama (5-5, 3-3) a 21-6 lead midway through third quarter.

Jaylen Raynor 15-of-28 passing for 186 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown to Jeff Foreman with 3:36 to play, and an interception Arkansas State.

