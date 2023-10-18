Webb scores 4 rushing TDs, South Alabama hands Southern Miss its worst-ever conference loss 55-3

MOBILE, Ala. — La'Damian Webb had 20 carries 102 yards and had four of South Alabama's seven rushing touchdowns to help the Jaguars beat Southern Miss 55-3 Tuesday night.

South Alabama set program records for margin of victory over a Division I team and first downs in a game for the second consecutive week. The Jaguars (4-3, 2-1), who had 32 first downs in their 55-7 win over Louisiana-Monroe last week, had 34 first downs Tuesday.

Southern Miss (1-6, 0-4 Conference USA) suffered its worst conference loss in program history and extended its skid to six in a row. The Golden Eagles haven't scored an offensive touchdown since a 50-36 loss to Texas State on Sept. 30 (two games).

Webb scored on runs of 5 and 3 yards in the first quarter and another 5-yarder early in the second before Kentrel Bullock added a 17-yard touchdown run that made it 28-0 with 7:03 left before halftime. The Jaguars scored TDs on each of the first four possessions, the first three of which were at least 10 plays and 75-plus yards. Webb made it 41-3 when he scored his fourth touchdown, from 16-yards out, with 4:41 remaining in the third quarter.

South Alabama had 647 total yards and limited the Golden Eagles to just 149 — 65 of which came on their last drive, which ended with a fumble at the Jaguars 29.