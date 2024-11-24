SportsCollegeCollege Football

Weber State rallies in fourth quarter to defeat Cal Poly 28-17

By The Associated Press

OGDEN, Utah — Richie Munoz threw for a touchdown, David Godley ran for another — both in the fourth quarter — and Weber State rallied to defeat Cal Poly 28-17 on Saturday.

Held to four field goals by Kyle Thompson through three quarters, the Wildcats trailed 17-12 early in the final period. Munoz then threw 17 yards to Jacob Sharp to go ahead 18-17. The two-point conversion try failed.

Five minutes later, Godley's 25-yard run made it 25-17 and Thompson added his fifth field goal for the final score.

Cal Poly (3-8, 2-6 Big Sky Conference) had only three snaps inside the red zone and that short drive was set up by a Weber State fumble. The Mustangs had two long touchdowns — an 80-yard pass from Lucas Razore to Michael Briscoe and a 42-yard run by Aiden Ramos.

Munoz threw for 191 yards and Adrian Cormier had 138 yards rushing for the Wildcats (4-8, 3-5).

Cal Poly had 220 yards and seven first downs.

