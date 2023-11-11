Weber State knocks off FCS No. 4 Idaho 31-29

OGDEN, Utah — Adrian Cormier put Weber State on top for good with a 13-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter and the Wildcats knocked off FCS No. 4 Idaho 31-29 on Saturday.

Cormier's go-ahead score came in the final minute of the period. Idaho (7-3, 5-2 Big Sky Conference) had evened the score at 21-all at the 6:03 mark on Nick Romano's 4-yard touchdown run and Giovani McCoy's two-point conversion run.

Ricardo Chavez kicked field goals covering 32 and 53 yards and Romano added a 1-yard touchdown run to give Idaho a 13-7 lead with 2:35 left in the second quarter. Weber State (5-5, 3-4) used Kris Jackson's second short touchdown run of the quarter to take a 14-13 lead into halftime.

Richie Munoz had a 3-yard scoring toss to Jacob Sharp to push the Wildcats' lead to eight. Weber State took a 28-21 lead into the final quarter after Haze Hadley's 71-yard punt return set up the scoring run by Cormier. Kyle Thompson kicked a 27-yard field goal with 2:24 remaining to put the Wildcats up 31-21.

McCoy had a 3-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hatten with 12 seconds left to play. McCoy hit Jake Cox for the two-point conversion but the onside kick failed.

Munoz completed 10 of 18 passes for 152 yards for the Wildcats. Jackson carried 16 times for 84 yards.

McCoy totaled 346 yards on 33-of-51 passing for the Vandals. Romano carried 22 times for 84 yards. Hatten hauled in 14 passes for 175 yards.

