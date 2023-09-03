Weigman has career-best 5 TDs, No. 23 A&M rolls past New Mexico 52-10 in Petrino's debut

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Conner Weigman threw for 236 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino’s debut and No. 23 Texas A&M rolled to a 52-10 victory over New Mexico on Saturday night.

Coach Jimbo Fisher hired Petrino, a former head coach at Louisville, Arkansas and with the Atlanta Falcons, to try to beef up an offense that struggled last season as the Aggies finished 5-7. Petrino took over play-calling duties from Fisher and the decision looked like a good one in the opener.

Weigman and the Aggies were nearly unstoppable in the first half, scoring touchdowns on their first five possessions, with the first four coming through the air. New Mexico’s only stop before halftime came when Tavian Combs blocked a 48-yard field goal attempt by Randy Bond as time expired in the second quarter.

They let up a bit in the second half, adding just one more touchdown before Fisher replaced Weigman with backup Max Johnson to start the fourth quarter with the game in hand.

Dylan Hopkins threw for 115 yards with an interception in his New Mexico debut after a transfer from UAB as the Lobos, who went 2-10 last year, lost their 10th straight game.

Evan Stewart led the Aggies with 115 yards receiving and two scores. Noah Thomas finished with 74 yards receiving and three touchdowns after the 6-foot-6 sophomore had just 51 yards receiving with two scores all last season.

Weigman connected with Thomas on a 15-yard TD pass on A&M’s first drive to make it 7-0. The Aggies took a 14-0 lead when Stewart scored on a 35-yard reception on the first play of the second quarter.

Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas (3) catches a pass for a touchdown over New Mexico safety Christian Ellis (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Credit: AP/Sam Craft

Jacory Croskey-Merritt got the Lobos within a touchdown when he scored on a 27-yard run with about 10 1/2 minutes left in the second quarter.

Thomas found the end zone again on A&M’s next possession, scoring on a 34-yard reception that made it 21-7.

Ainias Smith had a 44-yard punt later in the second quarter to get the Aggies to the New Mexico 38. Amari Daniel ran 27 yards on second down to give A&M a first down at the 11. The Aggies extended the lead to 28-7 when Le’Veon Moss scored on a 2-yard run.

Josh DeBerry intercepted Hopkins' pass on New Mexico’s next drive. The Aggies cashed in on the error when Weigman threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Thomas to make it 35-7 about 90 seconds before halftime.

Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss (8) and teammate Earnest Crownover (24) react after Moss scored a touchdown against New Mexico during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Credit: AP/Sam Craft

Luke Drzewiecki made a 27-yard field goal that cut the lead to 35-10 early in the third quarter.

The Aggies made it 42-10 when Weigman found Stewart again, this time on an 8-yard scoring throw late in the third quarter.

A touchdown pass from Johnson to Moose Muhammad III pushed the lead to 49-10 with about 7 1/2 minutes left.

TEASE SUSPENDED

Texas A&M receiver Micah Tease has been suspended indefinitely after a drug arrest early Friday morning, according to university spokesman. Tease, who is a freshman, was arrested by campus police for marijuana possession and released on bond Friday, according to Brazos County Jail records.

THE TAKEAWAY

The Aggies looked good against a lesser opponent Saturday but have a much tougher test next week with a trip to visit the Miami Hurricanes, who beat Miami-Ohio 38-3 in their opener Friday. Though it was a tough night for the Lobos, they weren't too upset since they'll receive $1.6 million for playing this game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Aggies should retain their spot in the poll after the win.

UP NEXT

New Mexico: Hosts Tennessee Tech next Saturday night.

Texas A&M: At Miami next Saturday.