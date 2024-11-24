SportsCollegeCollege Football

Dickens' 3TD passes pace Western Carolina past Samford 47-42

By The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Taron Dickens threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns and Western Carolina never trailed in its 47-42 win over Samford on Saturday.

Western Carolina (7-5, 6-2 Southern Conference) ended the season winning six of its last eight.

Samford quarterback Quincy Crittendon ran it in from the 1 with 33 seconds left to play to end a 15-play, 73-yard drive that lasted four-and-a-half minutes to reduce the Bulldogs' deficit to 47-42. But the Catamounts recovered the onside kick and killed the clock.

AJ Colombo caught nine passes for 116 yards and a touchdown for Western Carolina.

Crittendon threw for 203 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions but ran for 209 yards on 23 carries and scored four touchdowns on runs of 48, 31, 19 and 1 to lead Samford (4-7, 3-4).

